Netflix released photos from A Man on the Inside Season 2 on Thursday. The streaming service also announced the premiere date of Nov. 20.

Danson returns as Charles, investigating a new mystery for Wheeler College president Jack Berenger (Greenfield). Steenburgen plays a music teacher and Cole a billionaire potential donor. No details about the other guest stars were confirmed.

Private investigator Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada), who hired Charles in Season 1, returns, along with Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Charles' daughter, Emily, and Eugene Cordero as her husband, Joel.

Season 1 was based on the documentary The Mole Agent and like the real-life case, had Charles go undercover in a retirement home. Season 1 stars Stephanie Beatriz and Stephen McKinley Henderson also return in Season 2.

Danson told UPI in an interview for Season 1 that he appreciated projects that blend comedy and drama. Season 1 premiered Nov. 21 and was renewed in December.