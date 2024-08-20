Patrick J. Adams has joined the cast of the Yellowstone sequel The Madison.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Adams, an actor known for playing Mike Ross on Suits, will star in the upcoming series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Adams' casting and said Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto) and Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane) have also joined the cast. The trio join previously announced star Michelle Pfeiffer.

The Madison is described as "a heartfelt study of grief and human connection" that centers on a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.

Adams will play Russell McIntosh, the investment banker husband of Chapman's Paige McIntosh, a "somewhat self-centered woman who indulges in a luxurious New York lifestyle" provided by her parents and husband.

Pfeiffer portrays the mother of Paige (Chapman) and Abigail (Garrett), "a resilient and sardonic New Yorker, who is a recently divorced mother of two."

Yellowstone will conclude with part two of its fifth and final season, which premieres Nov. 10 on Paramount Network. The series previously inspired the prequels 1883 and 1923, which streamed on Paramount+.

Also in development is a Suits spinoff, Suits: L.A., starring Stephen Amell. The series will air on NBC.