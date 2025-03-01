Rappers PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Sabrina Carpenter 's Short n' Sweet, followed by Kendrick Lamar 's GNX at No. 3, SZA's SOS at No. 4 and Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow at No. 6, Chappell Roan's Rise and Fall of the Midwest Princess at No. 7, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 8, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 9 and Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. at No. 10.