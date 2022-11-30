Paramount+ announced Wednesday it ordered a second season of Sylvester Stallone's crime drama, Tulsa King.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stallone plays Dwight Manfredi, a New York mafia capo looking to resume his criminal career after serving 25 years in prison, but surprised to find the mob family he always tried to protect shipping him out to Oklahoma to see what he can establish and earn there.

Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson and Dana Delany co-star in the series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and The Sopranos writer-director.

"Tulsa King scored as the No. 1 new series of the year, topping all others," Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.

"It shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history -- which is why we instantly green-lit Season 2," added McCarthy. "Tulsa King together with Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and the upcoming 1923, undeniably confirm the success of our strategy to franchise Yellowstone and use it to supercharge streaming growth -- none of which would be possible without the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."