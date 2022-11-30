Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie died Wednesday. She was 79.

The band announced McVie's death on their Facebook page. Variety also confirmed, citing a family statement revealing a short illness as the cause.

"She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life," Fleetwood Mac wrote. "We cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have."

Formerly Christine Perfect, McVie married Fleetwood Mac's John McVie in 1968 and joined the band, after her stint with Chicken Shack. John and Christine divorced in 1972.

Christine McVie first appeared on Fleetwood Mac's second album, Mr. Wonderful through the band's 1997 live album The Dance. She took a hiatus from 1998 to 2014.

After John McVie, Christine McVie was married to Eddy Quintela from 1986 to 2003. Quintela was a keyboard player who co-wrote some songs for Fleetwood Mac.

Christine McVie also released three solo albums and a fourth collaboration with Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham. Christine McVie was part of Fleetwood Mac's 1998 induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.