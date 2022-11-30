South Korean singer and rapper RM is teasing his new music video.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a preview of his video for the song "Wild Flower" featuring Cho Yoo-jin on Wednesday.

The "Wild Flower" teaser shows RM walking in the desert with the sun overhead.

"Wild Flower" appears on RM's forthcoming debut solo album, Indigo.

The singer shared an "identity film" for Indigo earlier this month where he called the album "the last archive of my twenties."

RM officially announced Indigo on Nov. 10. The singer will release the album Friday.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group announced in October that it will take a hiatus until 2025 as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers.