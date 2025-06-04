Adolescence star Owen Cooper discussed what it was like receiving praise from Leonardo DiCaprio when he stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, 15, portrays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old accused of stabbing and killing a girl in his class, in the four-episode series.

The show, which premiered in March, is currently the second most popular English-language series on Netflix with over 141 million views.

"He was saying, 'Hey, Owen, I'm such a massive fan of Adolescence,'" Cooper said, describing DiCaprio's praise. "And I was like 'What?!'"

Fallon then brought up how people are comparing the actor to DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.