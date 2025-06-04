Jessie J says she has early breast cancer.

The British singer, 37, discussed her diagnosis and treatment in a video she shared on Instagram Tuesday.

"Before 'No Secrets' came out (on April 25), I was diagnosed with early breast cancer," she shared. "I'm highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I'm holding onto the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it. One, because selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard."

"I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories," she added. "I'm an open book. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much, similar and worse -- that's the bit that kills me.... It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job."

Jessie J said her surgery will take place after Summertime Ball, which is described as "the U.K.'s biggest summer party." She added she will "disappear for a bit" during that time.

That performance is set for June 15.

Singer Rita Ora was among those who left messages of support in the comments.

"You're literally my favorite person and I'm praying for you," she said. "You've got this. My mother had it and I know the surgery and any treatment on this matter is mentally tough so I'm here for you."