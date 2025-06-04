Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves were among the stars to attend the premiere of the John Wick spinoff film, Ballerina, on Monday.

The film features de Armas as Eve, an assassin seeking revenge. The actress, 37, wore a lilac gown with silver beading to the premiere, which took place at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theater.

Reeves, who portrays John Wick across the franchise films, wore a suit.

The trailer for the film shows Eve and John Wick in a gunfight after Eve declares she won't leave the scene.

Ballerina is the fifth movie in the John Wick franchise. The first, John Wick, premiered in 2014.

The film also stars the late actor Lance Reddick.

Ballerina opens in theaters Friday.