Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- George III, the last British monarch to rule the American colonies, in 1738

-- Actor Rosalind Russell in 1907

-- Radio/TV personality Ruth Westheimer in 1928

-- Actor Bruce Dern in 1936 (age 89)

-- Musician Freddy Fender in 1937

-- Publisher/commentator Mortimer Zuckerman in 1937 (age 88)

-- Musician/actor Michelle Phillips (Mamas & the Papas) in 1944 (age 81)

-- Actor Parker Stevenson in 1952 (age 73)

-- Actor Keith David in 1956 (age 69)

-- Actor Bradley Walsh in 1960 (age 65)

-- Musician El DeBarge in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Julie White in 1961 (age 64)

-- Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in 1963 (age 62)

-- Actor Scott Wolf in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Horatio Sanz in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Rob Huebel in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Noah Wyle in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor James Callis in 1971 (age 54)

-- Writer Joe Hill in 1972 (age 53)

-- Musician Stefan Lessard (Dave Matthews Band) in 1974 (age 51)

-- Comedian Russell Brand in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor/filmmaker Angelina Jolie in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Theo Rossi in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Robin Lord Taylor in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Josh McDermitt in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Rebecca Henderson in 1980 (age 45)

-- Musician JoJo Garza (Los Lonely Boys) in 1980 (age 45)

-- Actor T.J. Miller in 1981 (age 44)

-- Model Bar Refaeli in 1985 (age 40)

-- U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame member Evan Lysacek in 1985 (age 40)

-- Musician Zac Farro (Paramore) in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor/musician Quincy Brown in 1991 (age 34)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Hezly Rivera in 2008 (age 17)

-- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2021 (age 4)

