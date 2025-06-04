Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- George III, the last British monarch to rule the American colonies, in 1738-- Actor Rosalind Russell in 1907-- Radio\/TV personality Ruth Westheimer in 1928-- Actor Bruce Dern in 1936 (age 89)-- Musician Freddy Fender in 1937-- Publisher\/commentator Mortimer Zuckerman in 1937 (age 88)-- Musician\/actor Michelle Phillips (Mamas & the Papas) in 1944 (age 81)-- Actor Parker Stevenson in 1952 (age 73)-- Actor Keith David in 1956 (age 69)-- Actor Bradley Walsh in 1960 (age 65)-- Musician El DeBarge in 1961 (age 64)-- Actor Julie White in 1961 (age 64)-- Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in 1963 (age 62)-- Actor Scott Wolf in 1968 (age 57)-- Actor Horatio Sanz in 1969 (age 56)-- Actor Rob Huebel in 1969 (age 56)-- Actor Noah Wyle in 1971 (age 54)-- Actor James Callis in 1971 (age 54)-- Writer Joe Hill in 1972 (age 53)-- Musician Stefan Lessard (Dave Matthews Band) in 1974 (age 51)-- Comedian Russell Brand in 1975 (age 50)-- Actor\/filmmaker Angelina Jolie in 1975 (age 50)-- Actor Theo Rossi in 1975 (age 50)-- Actor Robin Lord Taylor in 1978 (age 47)-- Actor Josh McDermitt in 1978 (age 47)-- Actor Rebecca Henderson in 1980 (age 45)-- Musician JoJo Garza (Los Lonely Boys) in 1980 (age 45)-- Actor T.J. Miller in 1981 (age 44)-- Model Bar Refaeli in 1985 (age 40)-- U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame member Evan Lysacek in 1985 (age 40)-- Musician Zac Farro (Paramore) in 1990 (age 35)-- Actor\/musician Quincy Brown in 1991 (age 34)-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Hezly Rivera in 2008 (age 17)-- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2021 (age 4)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Archewell by Harry and Meghan (@archewell_hm)