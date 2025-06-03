HBO is previewing My Mom Jayne, a documentary about Jayne Mansfield, as told through the eyes of her daughter Mariska Hargitay.

Hargitay, 61, an actress best known for playing Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU, is the younger daughter of Mansfield, a Hollywood star who died at age 34 in 1967.

"I've spent my whole life distancing myself from my mother, Jayne Mansfield, the sex symbol," Hargitay says in the trailer, out Tuesday. "Her career made me want to do it differently. But I want to understand her now."

"I was three years old when my mom died, and I don't have any memories of her," she added.

The documentary sees Hargitay interview her half-siblings to learn more about their mother. She also sifts through letters, photos and other things that had belonged to Mansfield for insight.

In addition, Hargitay addresses her parentage -- the actress learned in her 20s that Italian singer Nelson Sardelli, not Hungarian bodybuilder and actor Mickey Hargitay, is her biological father. Hargitay was raised by Mickey Hargitay.

"She grapples with her mother's complicated public and private legacy, uncovering the surprising layers and depth of who Jayne was, not only to her fans, but also to those closest to her," an official synopsis reads.

My Mom Jayne will air on HBO and stream on Max June 27.