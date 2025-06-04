Singer and actress Teyana Taylor is back with her first single in five years.

She released the song "Long Time" and its music video Wednesday.

"I kept you inspired, I lent you my fire," she sings in the visual, wearing a red-splotched white gown. "You let me get tired."

LaKeith Stanfield plays her husband in the video, while Aaron Pierre portrays an apparent detective.

The song describes the singer's realization that she should have left her relationship a long time ago.

"Long Time" will appear on the music artist's upcoming visual album, Escape Room, due in August.

"Wow, it's really happening y'all," Taylor wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the new music. "It's been a long time coming... I'm here debuting new music."

Taylor is also set to star opposite Taraji P. Henson in Tyler Perry's Straw, which premieres Friday. She will also star alongside Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in All's Fair, a series arriving on Hulu later in 2025.