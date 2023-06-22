Country music star Orville Peck has announced he is postponing his upcoming concerts to focus on his health.

"I am completely heartbroken as I share this news, but I have made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone all of my upcoming shows effective immediately," Peck wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

"This was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I've come to realize that my current mental and physical health won't allow me to bring you my best," he added. "My fans mean the absolute world to me and I am so incredibly thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket to come and see us play. I do not take it for granted."

The 35-year-old South African artist, who wears full face masks on stage, recently played talent scout alongside Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton in the Apple TV+ reality competition series, My Kind of Country.

Peck's decision to be proactive about his health is part of a growing trend amongst artists.

Shawn Mendes canceled his world tour last year because he felt he was struggling with his mental health.

Morgan Wallen also recently postponed his concert series so he could get some vocal rest.

Actor Jonah Hill said last year he would be stepping away from promoting his film and TV projects because they induce anxiety.