Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- English adventure novelist H. Rider Haggard in 1856

-- German novelist Erich Remarque in 1898

-- Bank robber John Dillinger in 1903

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carl Hubbell in 1903

-- Movie director Billy Wilder in 1906

-- Author/aviator Anne Morrow Lindbergh in 1906

-- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in 1933 (age 90)

-- Singer/actor Kris Kristofferson in 1936 (age 87)

-- Filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami in 1940

-- TV journalist Ed Bradley in 1941

-- News commentator Brit Hume in 1943 (age 80)

-- Writer Octavia Butler in 1947

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Pete Maravich in 1947

-- Rock musician Todd Rundgren in 1948 (age 75)

-- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Meryl Streep in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Lindsay Wagner in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Graham Greene in 1952 (age 71)

-- Pop singer Cyndi Lauper in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Freddie Prinze in 1954

-- Actor Bruce Campbell in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Tracy Pollan in 1960 (age 63)

-- Activist Erin Brockovich in 1960 (age 63)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Clyde Drexler in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Amy Brenneman in 1964 (age 59)

-- Writer Dan Brown in 1964 (age 59)

-- Television host Carson Daly in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor/performer Bob the Drag Queen, born Christopher Caldwell, in 1986 (age 37)

-- Singer Dinah Jane Hansen in 1997 (age 26)