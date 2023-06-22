Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- English adventure novelist H. Rider Haggard in 1856-- German novelist Erich Remarque in 1898-- Bank robber John Dillinger in 1903-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carl Hubbell in 1903-- Movie director Billy Wilder in 1906-- Author\/aviator Anne Morrow Lindbergh in 1906-- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in 1933 (age 90)-- Singer\/actor Kris Kristofferson in 1936 (age 87)-- Filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami in 1940-- TV journalist Ed Bradley in 1941-- News commentator Brit Hume in 1943 (age 80)-- Writer Octavia Butler in 1947-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Pete Maravich in 1947-- Rock musician Todd Rundgren in 1948 (age 75)-- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in 1949 (age 74)-- Actor Meryl Streep in 1949 (age 74)-- Actor Lindsay Wagner in 1949 (age 74)-- Actor Graham Greene in 1952 (age 71)-- Pop singer Cyndi Lauper in 1953 (age 70)-- Actor Freddie Prinze in 1954-- Actor Bruce Campbell in 1958 (age 65)-- Actor Tracy Pollan in 1960 (age 63)-- Activist Erin Brockovich in 1960 (age 63)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Clyde Drexler in 1962 (age 61)-- Actor Amy Brenneman in 1964 (age 59)-- Writer Dan Brown in 1964 (age 59)-- Television host Carson Daly in 1973 (age 50)-- Actor\/performer Bob the Drag Queen, born Christopher Caldwell, in 1986 (age 37)-- Singer Dinah Jane Hansen in 1997 (age 26)