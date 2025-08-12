Hulu released the trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 5 on Tuesday. The new season premieres Sept. 9.

Bobby Cannavale, Dianne Wiest, Logan Lerman, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein and Jermaine Fowler are also seen in the trailer, along with returning cast members Meryl Streep, Nathan Lane, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Tea Leoni, Michael Cyril Creighton and Richard Kind.

Oliver does a Marlon Brando impression, while Charles misquotes The Godfather. Charles also causes a scene at Lester's funeral by trying to look into the casket.

Lane won an Emmy for his Season 1 appearance. The show's production design and music has also won Emmys, including the Season 3 musical episode.