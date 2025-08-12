The feature, which arrives on Netflix Aug. 28, follows retirees Elizabeth (Mirren), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley), Ron (Brosnan) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) as they attempt to solve a murder related to their community.
"It's delightful, it's a hoot. It's got lots of heart, and great cast. I mean, it's an ensemble piece really," Brosnan said of the film. "Hit the ground running on the very first day and we just sat around and had lovely, lovely cups of tea and then did a bit of acting."
Mirren added that they all "kind of knew each other" prior to the movie.
"It was like the coming together of a group of people who'd been to college together or something," she told Fallon.
