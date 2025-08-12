Other DC Comics characters in the film include Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), who made up the Justice Gang. Anthony Carrigan played Metamorpho.
Digital copies will add a Gunn audio commentary, deleted scenes, gag reel after people have purchased it. Physical home video editions will also feature a 60-minute behind-the-scenes feature and nine more 5-10 minute featurettes.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.