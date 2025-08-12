Shout! Studios released a poster for Deathstalker on Tuesday. The film is in theaters Oct. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Bernhardt as the warrior Deathstalker. Bernhardt has previously appeared on screen fighting Keanu Reeves in John Wick, Ana de Armas in Ballerina and Bill Hader in an episode of Barry.

Bernhardt is part of the 87eleven stunt team and trained Bob Odenkirk for the Nobody movies. He is also one of the thugs Odenkirk fights on the bus in Nobody.

Deathstalker was a low budget fantasy franchise in the '80s modeled after Conan the Barbarian. The first three of four were executive produced by the late Roger Corman, uncredited.

Steven Kostanki directed the new Deathstalker. The Psycho Goreman director utilized prosthetic make-up, creature costumes and stop-motion animation.