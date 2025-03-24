Seth Rogen has announced Zac Efron, Olivia Wilde and other celebrity guest stars for his series The Studio, which debuts on Apple TV+ Wednesday.

Rogen, who co-created and stars in the comedy, unveiled the cast in a featurette released Monday.

"I kind of viewed it like I was putting a band together," he says in the video. "I'm a huge fan of Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Catherine O'Hara. Chase [Sui Wonders] is so funny. Bryan Cranston, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, Zoe Kravitz, Zac Efron and Olivia Wilde, Greta Lee, Anthony Mackie and Ron Howard, Dave Franco, Quinta Brunson, Ramy Youssef."

Rogen and Evan Goldberg created and directed the series, and are among the show's writers and executive producers.

In the series, Rogen portrays the head of a fictional film studio, Matt Remick, who juggles his artistic preferences with industry demands as he steps into his new role.

The series also stars Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Dewayne Perkins.

Efron recently starred opposite Nicole Kidman and Joey King in A Family Affair, which premiered in June, while Wilde most recently directed the film Don't Worry Darling.