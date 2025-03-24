Snow White star Rachel Zegler and Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran are set to read children's stories on CBeebies Bedtime Stories Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Zegler, 23, will read Never Mess with a Pirate Princess, which was penned by Holly Ryan, while Chandran, 28, will read You're Strong with Me, written by Chitra Soundar.

"We can all be powerful princesses," Zegler tells viewers. "You don't need a king or a queen as parents, or a beautiful white horse, or even a fancy castle to live in. To be a powerful princess you just need to be wonderful, brilliant you!"

Zegler, who is also well-known for her role in West Side Story, is set to portray Eva Peron in Evita on London's West End stage.

Chandran, meanwhile, was recently cast as Miss Wednesday in Season 2 of Netflix's live-action One Piece series.

Her reading will coincide with Mother's Day, which is March 30 in Britain.

"As mums are celebrated across the U.K. this special story is perfect for little ones to snuggle down and enjoy with their grown-ups," said Kate Morton, a CBeebies executive, in a press release.

Idiris Elba, Kylie Minogue, Billie Eilish and Chris Hemsworth have previously read stories for the show.