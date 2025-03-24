The 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will feature performances from Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Lainey Wilson.

The award ceremony, which will stream live May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, "will celebrate six decades of Country Music and feature unforgettable performances by the genre's most legendary and multi-award-winning stars," the Academy of Country Music said.

The announcement said more performers will be announced periodically in the run-up to the ceremony, which will take place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Nominations for this year's ACM Awards, produced by Dick Clark Productions, are scheduled to be announced Thursday.