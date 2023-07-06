Warner Bros. released the trailer for The Nun II on Thursday. The horror sequel opens in theaters Sept. 8.

Sister Irene ( Taissa Farmiga ) is now caring for a girl named Sophie (Katelyn Rose Downey) at a convent. Sophie has also seen The Nun (Bonnie Aarons), and The Nun reveals herself in the trailer by grabbing another girl in the face.

The Nun II promises to explain more about The Nun's origin. The Nun was the evil apparition in The Conjuring II.

Like the Annabelle doll, The Nun got her own series of movies in The Conjuring universe. Aarons played The Nun in the two previous films and a cameo in Annabelle Comes Home.

In another scene, The Nun flips the pages on a magazine stand to make a picture of her.

Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid and Anna Popplewell also star. The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It director Michael Chaves directs, making The Nun II his third film in The Conjuring Universe.

Nun co-writer Gary Dauberman co-wrote the sequel with Malevolent and M3gan writer Akela Cooper and Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Ian Goldberg. James Wan and Peter Safran remain producers.