Bravo announced Thursday that it will air a Queer Eye for the Straight Guy reunion on July 13. The reunion will follow a marathon of classic episodes.

Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez were the Fab Five of Queer Eye. The fashion advisers made over men with their signature style.

The marathon begins at 6 a.m. EDT/PDT and includes what Bravo calls "fan-favorite episodes." Bravo did not specify the time the marathon concludes and the reunion special airs.

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy ran from 2003 to 2007 on Bravo. A revival has streamed on Netflix since 2018 with a new Fab Five.

Spinoffs featured international Fab Fives in the U.K., Australia, Sweden, Spain and more.