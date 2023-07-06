Blockbuster 'Super Mario' movie coming to Peacock in August
UPI News Service, 07/06/2023
Peacock announced The Super Mario Bros. Movie will premiere Aug. 3 on the streaming service.
Based on the Nintendo video game, the Super Mario animated hit opened April 5. After opening with $146.4 million, the film has made $573 million in the United States and $1.3 billion worldwide.
The film is faithful to the 2D side scroller games in the Mario franchise. Voice of Donkey Kong Seth Rogen also told UPI in an earlier interview that he improvised some mustache and height jokes at Mario's expense.
Peacock will also include three bonus features: interviews with the cast, a guide to video game Easter Eggs in the movie and sing-along lyrics to Bowser's (Jack Black) music video.
