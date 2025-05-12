Paramount+ announced the action-comedy film Novocaine, starring Jack Quaid, will land on the streaming service Tuesday in the United States and Canada.

The film, which released in theaters March 14, stars Quaid as Nathan Caine, a man born with a rare genetic disorder that prevents him from feeling pain.

Caine sets out on an action-packed adventure when "the girl of his dreams," played by Amber Midthunder, is kidnapped, and he "turns his inability to feel physical pain into an unexpected strength in the fight to get her back," Paramount+ said in a press release.

Novocaine was "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critics' score of 81%.

The film was directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen from a script by Lars Jacobson. The cast also includes Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon, Betty Gabriel, Evan Hengst and Matt Walsh.