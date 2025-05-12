Apple TV+ released a final trailer for F1, featuring Brad Pitt as a former Formula 1 driver who returns to the sport to partner with a hotshot rookie.

The trailer, released Monday, shows Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, being confronted by Kate (Kerry Condon), about how his "lone wolf" self-image is incompatible with the "team sport" of Formula 1 racing.

The plot of the film follows Hayes, whose Formula 1 career came to a premature end following an on-track crash in the 1990s. The character returns to the sport 30 years later to partner with a rookie driver named Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) in the fictional APXGP team.

Javier Bardem also stars as Ruben Cervantes, Hayes' former teammate who convinces him to return to professional driving.

F1 is directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), and is produced by Kosinski, Pitt, Jerry Bruckheimer, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Chad Oman.

F1 releases in theaters June 27.