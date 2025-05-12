Prime Video has renewed its hit video-game adaptation, Fallout, for Season 3.

Season 1 premiered in 2024 and Season 2 is set to debut in December.

"The holidays came a little early this year -- we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout," executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said in a joint statement Monday.

"On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our show-runners Geneva (Robertson-Dworet) and Graham (Wagner), and our partners at Bethesda, we're grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together."