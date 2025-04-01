The Canneseries TV festival announced its competition jury will be led by The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus.

The annual festival in Cannes, France, announced Reedus will serve as president of the competition jury, which will also feature Pachinko showrunner Soo Hugh, Fargo composer Jeff Russo, The Sea Inside actress Lola Duei±as, The Extraordinary Adventures of Adele Blanc-Sec actor Louise Bourgoin and Outlander star Cesar Domboy.

The competition line-up includes Norwegian/Lithuanian drama A Better Man, Belgian comedy Dead End, Finnish drama L/Over, French drama Malditos, Norwegian drama Nepobaby, Icelandic thriller Reykjavik Fusion, South Korean sci-fi series S Line and Belgian-German dramedy How to Kill Your Sister.

Canneseries will also host the premiere of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2, as well as showings of Max thriller Duster and Paramount+ with Showtime series The Agency.

The festival kicks off April 24 and runs through April 29.