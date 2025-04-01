Sally Hawkins portrays a foster mom engaging in "a terrifying ritual" after a loss in a trailer for Bring Her Back.

The new horror film hails from twin brothers and Talk to Me directors Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou. Hawkins (The Shape of Water) stars.

"How did you cope with Cathy being gone?" someone asks in A24's preview released Tuesday.

"I didn't," the woman responds.

The film follows a pair of siblings who arrive at their new home to "uncover a terrifying ritual," according to an official synopsis, and the preview includes an overhead shot of the property with a white circle around it.

"Some people believe the spirit stays in the body for months after death," Hawkins' character says.

Viewers hear screams as the trailer continues.

The cast also includes Billy Barrat, Sara Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips and Sally-Anne Upton.

Bring Her Back arrives in theaters May 30.