Bob Odenkirk's action-thriller, Nobody 2, was released on digital platforms for rent and purchase on Tuesday.

It will be available on DVD and Blu-ray Oct. 7.

"Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch, an overworked assassin who just needs a break," Universal said in a press release.

"After deciding to take his family to a tourist town for some fun in the sun, a minor encounter with local bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of an unhinged, blood-thirsty crime boss (Sharon Stone), who is determined to derail his relaxation."

The ensemble also includes Connie Nielsen, RZA and Colin Hanks.