'Game of Thrones' alum Mark Addy to play Hagrid in Audible 'Potter'
UPI News Service, 09/02/2025
Game of Thrones alum Mark Addy has signed on to play Hagrid in the Pottermore and Audible adaptation of J.K. Rowling's blockbuster Harry Potter novels.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Hagrid has a special place in the hearts of Harry Potter fans worldwide, and it's an honor to bring this cherished character's lines to life in these imaginative audio productions from Pottermore and Audible," Addy said in a statement Monday.
"The humanity and warmth that Hagrid displays is integral to the stories, and listeners will be captivated by how this amazing sonic world captures his larger-than-life presence and emotional depth."
In addition, Alex Hassell from The Boys was cast as Lucius Malfoy and Daniel Mays from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will play Dobby.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.