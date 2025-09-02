Game of Thrones alum Mark Addy has signed on to play Hagrid in the Pottermore and Audible adaptation of J.K. Rowling's blockbuster Harry Potter novels.

"Hagrid has a special place in the hearts of Harry Potter fans worldwide, and it's an honor to bring this cherished character's lines to life in these imaginative audio productions from Pottermore and Audible," Addy said in a statement Monday.

"The humanity and warmth that Hagrid displays is integral to the stories, and listeners will be captivated by how this amazing sonic world captures his larger-than-life presence and emotional depth."

In addition, Alex Hassell from The Boys was cast as Lucius Malfoy and Daniel Mays from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will play Dobby.

Previously announced for the voice cast of the audio recordings were Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, and Cush Jumbo as the narrator.

Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester and Arabella Stanton will play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger respectively in the first three audiobooks.

The first installment is set for release on Nov. 4.

HBO is also working on a new TV series based on the books, with entirely different casting.

The novels were previously adapted for the big screen as eight beloved movies.