Netflix has released the first look at pop music legend Lady Gaga in her role for Wednesday Season 2, Part 2.

"A vision in venom. Here's your first look at Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood," the streaming service captioned Monday's photo.

The portrait shows the singer with long, light blonde hair, looking straight at the camera with Thing -- the disembodied hand that serves as pet, servant and bodyguard to Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) on the show -- perched on her shoulder.

EW.com reported that Rosaline will be a teacher at Wednesday's creepy private school, Nevermore.

Gaga's new song, "Dead Dance," will also be heard in the series when it returns Wednesday.