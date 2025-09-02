Kick-Ass and Carrie actress Chloe Grace Moretz married model Kate Harrison during the weekend.

Vogue reported Monday the couple tied the knot after seven years of dating.

The magazine also published photos from their final wedding gown fittings at Louis Vuitton Atelier in Paris.

Moretz then shared photos of her and her bride in their stunning gowns and after-party looks on her Instagram page.

"Words can't begin to express how this feels. Thank you @nicholasghesquiere @louisvuitton," Moretz wrote.

"Your generosity, artistry, dedication and kindness knows no bounds. We feel so incredibly grateful. Thank you doesn't even begin to cut it, but, thank you. Your vision made our day all the more meaningful."

The post has already gotten more than 600,000 "likes."