Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming period drama, House of Guinness, on Monday.

Created by Peaky Blinders mastermind Steven Knight, the eight-episode series is to premiere on Sept. 25.

"House of Guinness explores an epic story inspired by one of Europe's most famous and enduring dynasties -- the Guinness Family," the streaming service said in a synopsis accompanying the 2 1/2-minute preview.

"Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness."

The cast includes Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, Fionn O'Shea, James Norton, Dervla Kirwan and Jack Gleeson.