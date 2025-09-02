Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch stood up for her husband and fellow wrestler, Seth Rollins, when she confronted CM Punk on WWE Raw.

Punk, on Monday, called out Rollins after The Visionary was able to retain his World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris, thanks to Lynch.

Rollins had to defend his title against Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso in a Fatal-4 Way match at Clash in Paris that he won after Lynch sneaked into the ring and hit Punk below the belt.

Punk demanded Rollins show his face on Raw, but was greeted by Lynch instead, who came out to her husband's music. Lynch had some fun on the entrance ramp as she imitated how Rollins makes his way to the ring.

Lynch then proceeded to get into a war of words with Punk, stating that he needs to get out of the way as her and Rollins' vision for professional wrestling starts to takes hold. The Man also shared how Punk's departure from WWE in 2014 affected her matches, as fans were only concerned about chanting for Punk.

Punk called Rollins a coward for hiding behind his wife. Rollins made a brief appearance at the top of the entrance ramp and dared Punk to meet him, only for Lynch to block his path.

Lynch, after Rollins headed to the backstage area, then slapped Punk across the face. The Man struck Punk multiple times and started pushing him as she dared her husband's rival to make a move.

"I'm going to make Seth Rollins regret ever cashing in on me and you're going to regret putting your hands on me," Punk said to Lynch before exiting the ring.

