The animated comedy, The Great North, has been canceled after five seasons on FOX.

Set in Alaska, the show was created and written by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Loren Bouchard. It featured the voice talents of Nick Offerman Megan Mullally and Alanis Morissette

"We're so grateful for everything Wendy, Lizzie, Loren and the amazing cast and crew put into The Great North," Michael Thorn, president of FOX Television, said in a statement Friday.

"It's difficult to say goodbye, but we're thankful for the five hilarious seasons The Great North brought to the iconic Animation Domination lineup."