Rapper Cardi B's Am I the Drama? is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is the soundtrack to KPop Demon Hunters, followed by Morgan Wallen's I Am the Problem at No. 3, Sabrina Carpenter 's Man's Best Friend at No. 4 and Nine Inch Nails' TRON: Ares soundtrack at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Alex Warren's You'll Be Alright, Kid at No. 6, SZA's SOS at No. 7, Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 8, Justin Bieber's Swag at No. 9 and Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 10.