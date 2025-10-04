"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Lauren Graham to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said in a press release.
"Her charm, wit, and talent have made her an icon for audiences worldwide, and her role on Gilmore Girls has left an indelible mark on television history. We are proud to celebrate her incredible contributions to the entertainment industry."
Graham, 58, will soon be seen in the film, Reminders of Him.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.