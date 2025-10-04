Gilmore Girls and Parenthood alum Lauren Graham was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Lauren Graham to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said in a press release.

"Her charm, wit, and talent have made her an icon for audiences worldwide, and her role on Gilmore Girls has left an indelible mark on television history. We are proud to celebrate her incredible contributions to the entertainment industry."

Graham, 58, will soon be seen in the film, Reminders of Him.