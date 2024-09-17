Apple TV+ has canceled its sci-fi comedy, Time Bandits, after one season.

Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety confirmed the series won't be getting a second season on Monday.

The live-action show follows British, 11-year-old history buff Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) as he joins the titular time-hoppers on hilarious, death-defying adventures through the past.

Show creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi guest starred on the 10-episode series, which was based on the 1981 film by several members of the Monty Python comedy troupe.

The TV version's cast also included Lisa Kudrow, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Charlyne Yi, Rachel House, Kiera Thompson, James Dryden, Felicity Ward and Francesca Mills.