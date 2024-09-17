The alt-rock band Jane's Addiction has canceled the rest of its tour after lead singer Perry Farrell tried to punch guitarist Dave Navarro on stage during the weekend.

"The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group," the musicians said in a statement Monday. "As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour."

The announcement came after Farrell was removed from the stage last Friday for hitting Navarro's guitar while he was performing a solo late in the show.

"This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday's show," Farrell said in a statement to Variety on Monday.

"Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation."

Another statement posted on social media and signed by Navarro and band-mates Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins offered more details about the situation.

"Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour," the message said.

"Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs. We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis. Our hearts are broken."

This was the band's first tour in 14 years. They released their latest album, Imminent Redemption, in July.