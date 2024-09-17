Sons of Anarchy alum Charlie Hunnam has signed on to play real-life serial killer Ed Gein in the next edition of Ryan Murphy's Monster anthology series for Netflix.

Production is to begin next month, the streaming service said Tuesday.

No other casting or premiere date have been announced yet.

It will follow Murphy's dramatization of the parental murder case of the Menendez brothers, which premieres Thursday. It stars Nicholas Chavez, Cooper Koch, Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny.

The first installment in the series, which told the story of Jeffrey Dahmner (Evan Peters), was a hit for Netflix in 2022.

Gein was a 1950s-era serial killer and grave robber, who inspired numerous horror movie villains including Norman Bates, Buffalo Bill and Leatherface.

Gein was raised in Wisconsin by an abusive father and controlling mother and became a loner, obsessed with gory pulp magazine stories, who eventually dug up corpses from the local cemetery and used women's body parts to make clothing and furniture.

Convicted of murdering two women and suspected of killing seven others, Gein died in a psychiatric facility in 1984 at age 77.