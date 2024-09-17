Demi Moore walked the red carpet with her three daughters Monday.

The actress, 61, attended the Los Angeles premiere of her film The Substance with Tallulah, 30, Scout, 33, and Rumer Willis , 36, her children with her ex-husband Bruce Willis

Moore wore a strapless vermillion red Oscar de la Renta gown embellished with sequins and an abstract mosaic design. Tallulah and Rumer both wore black dresses, while Scout sported a sheer brown gown.

Fellow Substance stars Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid were also present at the premiere.

The Substance is a body horror film written, directed and co-produced by Coralie Fargeat (Revenge, 2017). The plot centers on Elisabeth Sparkle (Moore), an ousted TV star who uses the mysterious "Substance" to create a younger, "perfect" version of herself (Qualley), with horrifying results.

Moore attended the film's world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, bringing along her dog Pilaf on the red carpet.

The Substance opens in theaters Friday.

Moore will also star in the upcoming series Landman, a new drama from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The cast includes Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter and Jon Hamm.