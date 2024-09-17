The Substance is a body horror film written, directed and co-produced by Coralie Fargeat (Revenge, 2017). The plot centers on Elisabeth Sparkle (Moore), an ousted TV star who uses the mysterious "Substance" to create a younger, "perfect" version of herself (Qualley), with horrifying results.
Moore attended the film's world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, bringing along her dog Pilaf on the red carpet.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.