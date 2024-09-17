Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Woman of the Hour.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Anna Kendrick

Woman of the Hour marks the directorial debut of Kendrick, an actress known for the Twilight, Pitch Perfect and Trolls film series.

The new film tells "the stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress (Kendrick) in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer (Daniel Zovatto) in the midst of a yearslong murder spree, whose lives intersect when they're cast on an episode of The Dating Game," an official synopsis reads.

Woman of the Hour is based on real-life serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as "The Dating Game Killer."

Nicolette Robinson and Tony Hale also star.

Woman of the Hour premieres Oct. 18 on Netflix.