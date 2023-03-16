South Korean girl group Nmixx is going on tour in 2023.

The K-pop stars announced the Nice to Mixx You global showcase tour Thursday.

Nice to Mixx You will see Nmixx perform across North America and Asia. The tour begins May 2 in Seattle, Wash., and ends June 30 in Manila, Philippines.

News of the tour comes ahead of the release of Nmixx's debut EP, Expergo. The album features the singles "Young, Dumb, Stupid" and "Love Me Like This."

Nmixx will release Expergo on March 20. The group previously released the single albums Ad Mare and Entwurf in 2022.

Nmixx consists of Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin. The group made its debut in 2021.