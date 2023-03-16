Lewis Capaldi shares his struggles with mental health in a trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix shared a preview for the film, Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now, on Thursday. The film premieres April 5.

Capaldi, 26, skyrocketed to fame following the release of his 2019 single "Someone You Loved."

In the documentary, he reflects on fame and how it has affected his mental health.

"I've never been more insecure in my life than I am now. And I think that's got worse, the more success I've got," the singer says.

"Get your whole life to write your first album. A year or six months to write your second. So there's that tension all the time. The clock's ticking," he adds. "I started to get in my head about all these pressures."

Later in the trailer, Capaldi is seen performing but shares how his anxiety is "out of control."

"I feel like I'm in a race against the clock to get my mental health in order," he says. "Other people are depending on me to get better. And I know that I can."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now is directed by Joe Pearlman.

Netflix acquired the rights to the documentary last week.

"This started out as a film about the process of creating the 'difficult second album' but ended up being an astonishingly unguarded portrait of the pressures of fame on young shoulders, exploring one of the great conversations of our age -- mental health," Pulse Films head of music film Sam Bridger said. "Such unfiltered access to one of the biggest stars on the planet is testament to the bravery of Lewis and his team who invited us into their world, and the incredible trust and storytelling instincts of director Joe Pearlman, producer Alice Rhodes and the production team."

Capaldi released his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, in 2019, and will release his second album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, this year.