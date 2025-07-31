Nintendo on Thursday livestreamed a new Direct presentation that featured upcoming Switch 2 games from third-party partners.

The show kicked off with a cinematic trailer for Capcom's Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, which is coming to Switch 2 in 2026.

The game, which features a stylish, animated art style, is the first Stories entry in the Monster Hunter franchise since Wings of Ruin in 2021.

The Plants vs. Zombies series will also return with Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted, which brings back the franchise's classic, tower defense gameplay. Replanted, which releases on the original Switch and Switch 2 on Oct. 23, also features new co-op and PvP modes.

Nintendo also released a new trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, which is coming to Switch 2 this winter. The action game, which takes place before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, has players taking on large waves of enemies. Nintendo said more info about the game will be announced soon.

Developer and publisher Square Enix ended the show with two games: The first, titled The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, is an action role-playing game that features HD-2D graphics and co-op capability. Players take on the titular hero on a grand, fantasy-themed quest. The game is coming to the Switch 2 in 2026 with a demo available for download today.

Square Enix also showcased another entry in their critically-acclaimed role-playing series Octopath Traveler, titled Octopath Traveler 0. The game, which also features HD-2D graphics, is coming to the original Switch and Switch 2 on Dec. 4.

Square Enix said players will start from zero in the new game as they go on a quest for restoration and retribution. Players will also be rebuilding their hometown.

Other games showcased and announced for Switch 2 include Once Upon a Katamari which arrives on Oct. 24, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero on Nov. 14, Pac Man World 2 on Sept. 26, Apex Legends on Aug. 5 and Star Wars Outlaws on Sept. 4.