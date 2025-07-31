Pink Pantheress made her late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday.

The singer, 24, performed a medley of her songs "Illegal," "Girl Like me" and "Tonight."

Pink Pantheress appeared on the show in a red tank top and short pleated skirt.

The stage had been set up with partitions to make it look as though the music artist and her dancers were performing in separate rooms.

Each of the songs she performed appear on her mixtape, Fancy That, which dropped in May.

"This is my third project and my lord it's my favorite," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "A complete archive of how I've been experimenting and feeling free to use some of my favorite British influences in my current music. I want this project to be diverse somewhat, but still at its core a summer bop for a lot of people!"

"Illegal" has inspired a TikTok trend where people shake hands with their partners or friends.

Pink Pantheress is currently on tour, which concludes Aug. 10 in Portland, Ore.