Part 1 of Wednesday's sophomore season will feature woe-themed episode titles, Netflix announced Thursday.

The streamer released additional first-look images to accompany the episode titles for Season 2, Part 1, which arrives Aug. 6.

Episode 1, "Here We Woe Again," was penned by co-creators and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

"Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore. But as soon as she returns, nothing happens the way she's expecting," they told Tudum. "She thinks she's going to be in control, that she knows where all the bodies are buried, but she doesn't. Nothing is what it seems in Season 2."

Tim Burton directs Episodes 1 and 4, the latter of which is titled "If These Woes Could Talk."

Paco Cabezas directs Episodes 2 and 3, titled "The Devil You Woe" and "Call of the Woe," respectively.

Season 1 also featured woe-related titles, such as "You Reap What You Woe" and "Quid Pro Woe."

In one of the new first-look images released Wednesday, fans see Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman (Mortica and Gomez) on what appears to be a gothic glamping trip.

They sit in front of a giant black tent with cocktails.