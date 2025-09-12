The first film, also based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise, was released in 2023.
The Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 video games will be re-released as a bundle Oct. 2 on the Nintendo Switch 2 console. In addition, Super Mario Bros. Wonder will have a Switch 2 re-release in spring of 2026.
Nintendo also showcased the new game Pokemon Pokopia, the first life simulation game in the Pokemon franchise. Players will play as a Ditto that has transformed to look like a human and use resources to build "your very own Pokemon paradise."
Pokemon Pokopia releases on Switch 2 in 2026.
Other titles included Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island and its Emerald Rush DLC, released Friday, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, releasing Oct. 16, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, releasing Nov. 5, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, releasing Dec. 4, Mario Tennis Fever, releasing Feb. 12, and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, releasing in spring 2026.
Nintendo closed the presentation by announcing Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, a new game in the Fire Emblem franchise. The game will allow players to take control of characters competing in the Heroic Games.
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will be released on Switch 2 in 2026.
Watch Friday's full Nintendo Direct presentation below:
