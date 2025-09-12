Nintendo announced an official title for the Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel and showcased new games during a Direct presentation Friday.

The follow-up to the Super Mario Bros. Movie will be titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and open in theaters April 3, 2026.

Chris Pratt will return to voice Mario, with Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

The first film, also based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise, was released in 2023.

The Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 video games will be re-released as a bundle Oct. 2 on the Nintendo Switch 2 console. In addition, Super Mario Bros. Wonder will have a Switch 2 re-release in spring of 2026.

Nintendo also showcased the new game Pokemon Pokopia, the first life simulation game in the Pokemon franchise. Players will play as a Ditto that has transformed to look like a human and use resources to build "your very own Pokemon paradise."

Pokemon Pokopia releases on Switch 2 in 2026.

Other titles included Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island and its Emerald Rush DLC, released Friday, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, releasing Oct. 16, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, releasing Nov. 5, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, releasing Dec. 4, Mario Tennis Fever, releasing Feb. 12, and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, releasing in spring 2026.

Nintendo closed the presentation by announcing Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, a new game in the Fire Emblem franchise. The game will allow players to take control of characters competing in the Heroic Games.

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will be released on Switch 2 in 2026.

Watch Friday's full Nintendo Direct presentation below: