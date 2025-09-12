Demi Lovato tries to get over an ex in her new song "Here All Night," which dropped Friday alongside the music video.

The singer and former Camp Rock star, 33, appears in fishnet leggings in the video, which begins in bed.

"All I do since you been gone is stay up and stay out," they sing, dancing in different parts of an apparent apartment. "Begging for the bass 'til it's hitting me right. Sweating on the dance floor under the lights to get over you."

The new music follows Lovato's single "Fast" and its accompanying music video, released in August, and their surprise performance alongside the Jonas Brothers later that month.

She stopped by the band's first show on their Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour.